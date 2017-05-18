Inspections at Rome waste treatment plants (2)

Rome, May 18 - An inspection of Rome mechanical and biological waste treatment (TMB) plants ordered by a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the waste cycle was carried out Thursday, commission chair Alessandro Bratti said. He said the inspection was being conducted by official appointed by the panel. "Already in May 2015 the commission ordered a similar inspection for the four Roman TMB plants," he said in a statement. The Carabinieri NOE environmental police on that occasion checked both the plants of (Rome municipal rubbish company) AMA and of the Colari group, and did not find any particular problems. Bratti said the results of the inspections, which come amid the latest in a series of trash emergencies in the Italian capital, "will be made public as soon as they are available".