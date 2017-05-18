Inspections at Rome waste treatment plants (2)

Rome
18/05/2017
Rome, May 18 - An inspection of Rome mechanical and biological waste treatment (TMB) plants ordered by a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the waste cycle was carried out Thursday, commission chair Alessandro Bratti said. He said the inspection was being conducted by official appointed by the panel. "Already in May 2015 the commission ordered a similar inspection for the four Roman TMB plants," he said in a statement. The Carabinieri NOE environmental police on that occasion checked both the plants of (Rome municipal rubbish company) AMA and of the Colari group, and did not find any particular problems. Bratti said the results of the inspections, which come amid the latest in a series of trash emergencies in the Italian capital, "will be made public as soon as they are available".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli
di Rocco Gentile
Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante
di Rosario Pasciuto
Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online