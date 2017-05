Man indicted for killing fleeing burglar (2)

Brescia, May 18 - An Italian man who killed a burglar who was fleeing from his brother's house near Brescia in December 2013 was indicted for murder Thursday. Mirko Franzoni, 31, is accused of shooting dead 26-year-old Albanian Eduard Ndoj with a single rifle shot. Franzoni has always maintained that the rifle went off accidentally and he had no intention of killing anyone. The trial was set for September 13. The indictment comes amid a row over a legitimate self-defence bill which conservative opposition groups say does not grant full self-defence rights to people faced with intruders in their homes or commercial premises.