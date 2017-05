G7 plan agst chemical attacks lined up

Taormina, May 18 - An emergency health plan has been prepared for the Group of Seven summit in Taormina May 26-27 which includes protection against chemical attacks, local councillor Baldo Gucciardi said Thursday. Six ambulances, a helicopter, a decontamination tent and a biocontainment unit are among the elements of the plan, he said. "We are ready," Gucciardi said. There will also be a ban on transporting arms and toxic gases in the area for the duration of the summit.