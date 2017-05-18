Soccer: never met Dominello alone says Agnelli (3)

Turin, May 18 - Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli said Thursday he had never met a suspected member of the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia over ticketing issues on his own. "I never met Rocco Dominello alone," Agnelli told the parliamentary anti-mafia commission. He said he remembered three or four meetings where the alleged mafioso was present: "once at a dinner in Asti when hundreds of fans were present, once in my offices with all the fans, another time he came to the office with (Fabio) Germani for Christmas greetings, one time at my office with Alessandro D'Angelo, one of the times I met all the fans". On Monday Agnelli told a trial over alleged activity by the 'Ndrangheta mafia in Piedmont that neither Juventus nor any of its 700 employees had ever suffered any pressure from the Calabrian Mob. The Juve chief said he had met Dominello, and other ultra heads four or five times to talk about routine ticketing issues. According to the prosecution, Dominello sought to present himself as a fan representative, allegedly in order to do ticket touting on behalf of 'Ndrangheta. Agnelli reportedly said he knew nothing about this, merely describing Dominello as a very well-mannered fan representative. Agnelli had previously denied having any direct relations with Dominello. 'Ndrangheta, which has spread from its southern base to the whole of Italy as well as globally, is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, having outstripped Sicily's Cosa Nostra. It controls the European cocaine trade.