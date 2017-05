Working on Alitalia revenues, not just costs-Gubitosi

Rome, May 18 - Luigi Gubitosi, one of the commissioners placed in charge of Alitalia after the airline was put into extraordinary administration last month, said Thursday that he was working to boost turnover as well as to cut costs. "We are working actively on the revenue side, we are not working exclusively on costs," Gubitosi told a parliamentary hearing. He said a new route for the Maldives had been announced and "we will announce a route for (New Delhi) in India) soon".