Beirut

Lebanon-Italy: Alfano meets president Aoun

Delivers Mattarella invite to come to Italy

Beirut, May 18 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Thursday met Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut and delivered an invitation from President Sergio Mattarella for Aoun to visit Italy. Alfano also met high-level Lebanese officials before travelling to the south of the country to meet the over 1,000 Italian Blue Helmets in the UNIFIL mission on the Israeli border. On his blog, Alfano said Italy was proud to have worked in Lebanon for many years and was also a strategic commercial partner of the Middle Eastern country. Alfano also said the key to easing the migrant emergency was resolving the Syrian crisis to allow refugees to return. Alfano also voiced the hope that Italian fuels group Eni can have a role in exploiting Lebanon's offshore gas deposits. The foreign minister also urged Iran to implement the accord on its nuclear programme.

