Cops pose as journalists to nab fugitive

Milan, May 18 - Milan police posed as journalists to catch a woman on the run for four years from a conviction for fraudulent bankruptcy, judicial sources said Thursday. The cops asked for an interview about the cleaning industry from the woman, whose cleaning company went belly up in 2012 leading to the conviction. Giovanna Barberis, 66, who while on the run also ran a blog on cleaning, 'Giovanna Answers', turned up to the bogus interview and was arrested.