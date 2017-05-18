Fires rekindled at Pomezia blaze plant

Rome, May 18 - Smoke on Thursday once again started billowing out of a waste-stocking plant at Pomezia south of Rome which burned for days recently threatening an environmental disaster. Local officials said they were "confident" they would soon be able to put out the rekindled fires at the Eco X plant. The huge plastics fire earlier this month at the plant raised dioxin and asbestos levels in the area and threatened the capital. The head of the Eco X factory, Antonio Buongiovanni, has been placed under investigation "for causing a fire and culpable pollution". The blaze sent large plumes of smoke out over the area on May 5 and 6 and smouldered on for several days.