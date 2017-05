Milan migrant model to be exported in EU - Minniti (2)

Milan, May 18 - A protocol signed in Milan Thursday to distribute migrants around towns in the Milanese hinterland may represent a model "for Italy and Europe" and "can serve to supersede reception centres", Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Thursday. Saying that the migrant emergency was not a "phenomenon that can be handled from Rome", Minniti said the Milan model "must remain open" to mayors from the anti-immigrant Northern League who on Thursday protested against the protocol. photo: Minniti with Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala