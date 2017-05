Tennis: Fognini knocked out by Zverev in Rome

Rome, May 18 - The home fans' hopes of seeing an Italian win this year's ATP tournament in Rome evaporated on Thursday when Fabio Fognini was knocked out by Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-3. Fognini beat world number one Andy Murray in the previous round, but it took 17th-ranked Zverev just an hour and 18 minutes to seal victory on Thursday and qualify for the quarter-finals.