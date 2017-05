Big crowds as Turin book fair kicks off

Turin, May 18 - There were big queues at ticket offices and entry gates as the 30th Turin book fair kicked off on Thursday. It is the first time Italy's top book fair has taken place since the launch of a rival event in Milan - Tempo di Libri (Books Time). The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, Education Minister Valeria Fedeli and Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino, among other dignitaries.