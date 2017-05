Bersani blasts PD election-law proposal as 'mess'

(see related) Rome, May 18 - Pier Luigi Bersani on Thursday blasted a proposal for a new election law presented by his former group, the centre-left Democratic Party. "It does not guarantee governability and it damages representation," said Bersani, a former PD leader who was among a group of left-wingers to leave the group and form a splinter party, the MDP, earlier this year. "We have the umpteenth last-minute mess". Bersani also called on former premier and ex-European Commission President Romano Prodi and former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia to revise their positions over the proposal now that it was in black and white.