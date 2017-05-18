Rome

Renzi accelerates on new election law

PD wants OK in House early June

Renzi accelerates on new election law

Rome, May 18 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi is accelerating on a drive to get a new election law approved. The centre-left PD is pushing a new proposal, dubbed the 'Rosatellum' after PD Lower House whip Ettore Rosato, that envisages the election of half of MPs on a first-past-the-post basis and the other half by pure proportional representation from blocked party lists. The bill sets a 5% threshold for seats in parliament. Italy needs a new election law as its systems for the Senate and the Lower House are different following the rejection of ex-premier Renzi's Constitutional reform in a referendum in December. Furthermore, the Italicum law, which is valid for the House, was declared partly unconstitutional earlier this year. The new bill is scheduled to hit the House May 29. "Tell us yes or no, make amendments, counter-proposals, but don't put off the May 29 date," he urged, saying a new law could be approved in the House "in early June". Renzi added: "six months has now passed since the (December 4) referendum (on Constitutional reform, which he lost). "Please, don't try to fool the citizens. The PD offers seriousness but demands respect for Italians".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

di Rocco Gentile

Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante

Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante

di Rosario Pasciuto

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

di Alessandro Tumino

Pistole e droga in casa, arrestati padre e due figli

Pistole e droga in casa, arrestati padre e due figli

'Ndrangheta:sequestrati beni a 3 professionisti legati cosca

'Ndrangheta:sequestrati beni a 3 professionisti legati cosca

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33