Motorcycling ace Hayden still critical after car hit bicycle

Rimini, May 18 - Motorcyclng ace Nicky Hayden remained in critical condition in hospital Thursday after being hit by a car while out cycling Wednesday, Rimini hospital sources said. The 2006 MotoGP champ, 36, was not operated on after going through the windscreen of the Renault that hit him and suffering abdominals injuries and a severe concussion, they said. Hayden joined the Superbike circuit last year.