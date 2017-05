FCA stock drops after US suit report

Milan, May 18 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) share price on the Milan stock exchange dropped 5.9% to 9.1 euros in early trading on Thursday. The fall follows reports that the United States Justice Department intends to file a civil lawsuit against FCA over excess diesel emissions if it fails to reach an agreement with the carmaker. On Wednesday the European Commission said it was launching an infringement procedure against Italy over alleged emission-test cheating by the Italian-American group.