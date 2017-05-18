Eleven probed over Norcia quake collapse (2)

Norcia, May 18 - Police on Thursday delivered 11 notices of investigation as part of a probe into a collapse that took place in a city government building in Norcia during the earthquake that hit on the central town on October 30, 2016. Carabinieri police have also seized the building as part of the probe, which is aimed at determining those responsible for the collapse and resulting damage. The structure, which was built in 2000, had been housing the town's operations centre at the time the quake hit, and suffered damage to a column as a result, although the building itself remained standing. The 11 notices of investigation were issued to town officials, employees and technicians who were involved in, or responsible for, the building's construction and testing.