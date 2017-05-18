Eleven probed over Norcia quake collapse (2)

Norcia
18/05/2017
Norcia, May 18 - Police on Thursday delivered 11 notices of investigation as part of a probe into a collapse that took place in a city government building in Norcia during the earthquake that hit on the central town on October 30, 2016. Carabinieri police have also seized the building as part of the probe, which is aimed at determining those responsible for the collapse and resulting damage. The structure, which was built in 2000, had been housing the town's operations centre at the time the quake hit, and suffered damage to a column as a result, although the building itself remained standing. The 11 notices of investigation were issued to town officials, employees and technicians who were involved in, or responsible for, the building's construction and testing.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli
di Rocco Gentile
Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta
di Alessandro Tumino
Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online