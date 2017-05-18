Norcia

Eleven probed over Norcia quake collapse (2)

Investigation to determine those responsible for damage

Eleven probed over Norcia quake collapse (2)

Norcia, May 18 - Police on Thursday delivered 11 notices of investigation as part of a probe into a collapse that took place in a city government building in Norcia during the earthquake that hit on the central town on October 30, 2016. Carabinieri police have also seized the building as part of the probe, which is aimed at determining those responsible for the collapse and resulting damage. The structure, which was built in 2000, had been housing the town's operations centre at the time the quake hit, and suffered damage to a column as a result, although the building itself remained standing. The 11 notices of investigation were issued to town officials, employees and technicians who were involved in, or responsible for, the building's construction and testing.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

di Rocco Gentile

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

di Alessandro Tumino

Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante

Inseguimento nella notte, una 600 contro volante

di Rosario Pasciuto

Pistole e droga in casa, arrestati padre e due figli

Pistole e droga in casa, arrestati padre e due figli

'Ndrangheta:sequestrati beni a 3 professionisti legati cosca

'Ndrangheta:sequestrati beni a 3 professionisti legati cosca

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33