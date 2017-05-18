Sixth-century BC relic stolen at Pompeii (2)

Naples, May 18 - A sixth-century BC bronze relic has been stolen from a show at the Pompeii archaeological site, sources said Thursday. The piece, a door ornament, was on display at the 'Pompeii and the Greeks' exhibit at the site's Palestra Grande (large gymnasium), the sources said. The theft is thought to have taken place while the site was open to the public. Carabinieri police are investigating. Massimo Osanna, the director general of the Pompeii archaeological site, expressed dismay. "In addition to being a gesture that injures Pompeii and Italy's cultural heritage, even though it is not a priceless piece, it hits me on a personal level and it was an area where I had conducted the excavation myself," he said. The piece, which has a diametre of 7.3 centimetres, was one of four applied to a reproduction of an ancient door. It was on loan from the southern city of Potenza's Dinu Adamesteanu museum and its value for insurance purposes is 300 euros.