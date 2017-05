Preliminary deal for gas-water workers signed

Rome, May 18 - After over 16 months of negotiations, a strike and street protests, a preliminary deal was signed overnight for the renewal of the collective contracts for workers in the gas and water sectors, union sources said Thursday. The deal for the 2016-2018 period concerns over 48,000 employees of around 600 firms and features an average pay rise of 89 euros in three years. The old contract expired at the end of 2015.