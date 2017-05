Soccer: Juventus stay on track for treble with Cup win

Rome, May 18 - Juventus remain on track to claim a trophy treble after they beat Lazio 2-0 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday to win the Italian Cup for the third consecutive year. The Turin giants capitalised on some poor defending by the Roman team to take charge of the final early on, with goals by Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci. Juve can clinch a sixth consecutive Serie A title if they win one of their last two games - at home against third-bottom Crotone next weekend or away at Bologna the week after. They will take on holders Real Madrid in the Champions League final next month.