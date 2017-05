Milan bourse closes 2.31% down (2)

Milan, May 17 - The Milan bourse closed 2.31% down Wednesday with the bellwether FTSE-MIB index falling to 21,283 points. Buzzi, UBI, FCA and Leonardo all posted losses of 4-5%. Financial stocks were said to have been hit by fears linked to the latest row involving US President Donald Trump. London closed 0.25% down, Paris 1.63% down and Frankfurt 1.35% down.