Superbike ace Hayden serious after bike accident (2)

Rimini, May 17 - US Superbike ace Nicky Hayden is in serious condition after being hit by a car while cycling at Misano Adriatico near Rimini Wednesday. The former MotoGP champ went through the windscreen of the car that hit him while he was cycling with a group of friends, sources said. He was taken to hospital with serious abdominal injuries and a severe concussion, sources said. Hayden, 36, now on the World Superbike Team Honda, won the MotoGP title in 2006. After 13 years in MotoGP, Hayden joined Honda's Superbike team last year.