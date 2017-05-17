Accord for video footage linked to Regeni case this month (2)

Rome, May 17 - Egyptian prosecutor general Nabil Sadek said Wednesday that an agreement would be made by the end of the month to extract data from the hard disks of the Cairo video surveillance system to be used for the inquiry into last year's murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni. The statement was made to an Italian delegation led by prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco to Cairo. Colaiocco left Cairo Wednesday after a two-day visit to look into the Regeni murder, reported an airport source in the Egyptian capital. The source went on to say that "there were meetings between Egyptian Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek and Egyptian officials on the latest developments in the inquiry into the case of the scholar" from Italy's Friuli region whose body was found just outside of Cairo last year with signs of severe torture. The meetings, the source continued, were held "in the interest of both parties, in the attempt to get past this issue for the sake of relations between the two countries". Regeni, 28, went missing in the Egyptian capital on January 25, 2016, on the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman and president Hosni Mubarak. His severely tortured, mutilated body was found on February 3 in a ditch on the city's outskirts. Egypt has denied speculation its security forces, who are frequently accused of brutally repressing opposition, were involved in the death of the Cambridge doctoral student.