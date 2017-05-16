Rome prosecutor 'in Cairo for Regeni developments' (2)

Cairo

Colaiocco to meet prosecutor-general Sadek - sources

Cairo, May 16 - Rome prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco has arrived in Cairo at the helm of an Italian delegation to talk to Egyptian officials about developments in the case of Giulio Regeni, an Italian student tortured and murdered in Egypt last year, an airport source in Cairo said Tuesday. The prosecutor is set to meet Egyptian Prosecutor-general Nabil Sadek and other officials, the sources said. Regeni, 28, went missing in the Egyptian capital on January 25, 2016, on the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman and president Hosni Mubarak. His severely tortured, mutilated body was found on February 3 in a ditch on the city's outskirts. Egypt has denied speculation its security forces, who are frequently accused of brutally repressing opposition, were involved in the death of the Cambridge doctoral student.

