Tennis: Laver to get Golden Racket

Rome, May 17 - Tennis legend Rod laver is to get Italy's Golden Racket award at the Italian Open tennis championships at the weekend. Laver, 78, said on arrival in Rome Wednesday that he was "extremely happy to get the Golden Racket, I have great memories of winning here in 18971". The Australian great, who won four Wimbledons, three Australian Opens, and two each at Flushing Meadows and Roland Garros, will be presented with the prestigious trophy when the championships end on Sunday.