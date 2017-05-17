Waste no more time on electoral law - Renzi (2)

Rome

Rome, May 17 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi issued an appeal to other parties to "waste no further time" after an election law bill was scheduled to hit the House May 29. "Tell us yes or no, make amendments, counter-proposals, but don't put off the May 29 date," he urged, saying a new law could be approved "in early June". Renzi added: "six months has now passed since the (December 4) referendum (on Constitutional reform, which he lost). "Please, don't try to fool the citizens. The PD offers seriousness but demands respect for Italians". Earlier Wednesday the PD proposed a German-style electoral law, half proportional and half first-past-the-post.

