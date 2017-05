Let's give fresh impetus to EU, Alfano tells Le Drian

Rome, May 17 - Italy and France can work together to "restore impetus and vitality" to the European Union, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano wrote to his new French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian Wednesday. The two countries can offer "new responses on the issues of growth, social cohesion, security, terrorism and solidarity," Alfano said, congratulating Le Drian. "Our joint commitment in the European sphere, in the context of the Atlantic Alliance and in international fora, is fundamental to address new and insidious international challenges, starting from the Mediterranean Sea and the African continent," Alfano said, voicing confidence Italy and France would bolster bilateral ties.