8 probed for flyover that flattened police car (2)

Cuneo
17/05/2017
Cuneo, May 17 - Eight people were placed under investigation Wednesday for a flyover that collapsed and flattened a Carabinieri car near Cuneo a month ago. The eight are people who built and tested the flyover, sources said. Two Carabinieri were luckily out of the car and were unhurt in the collapse, the latest in a string of such incidents. Sources said the probe was a formality in order to move forward with the case. The highway slipway overpass fell onto the stationary Carabinieri car near Cuneo on April 18 but the officers, who were enforcing a road block and had heard creaking, got out of the vehicle in time. No cars were passing under the overpass at the time of the collapse.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli
di Rocco Gentile
Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online