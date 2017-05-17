8 probed for flyover that flattened police car (2)

Cuneo

8 probed for flyover that flattened police car

Near Cuneo last month

8 probed for flyover that flattened police car

Cuneo, May 17 - Eight people were placed under investigation Wednesday for a flyover that collapsed and flattened a Carabinieri car near Cuneo a month ago. The eight are people who built and tested the flyover, sources said. Two Carabinieri were luckily out of the car and were unhurt in the collapse, the latest in a string of such incidents. Sources said the probe was a formality in order to move forward with the case. The highway slipway overpass fell onto the stationary Carabinieri car near Cuneo on April 18 but the officers, who were enforcing a road block and had heard creaking, got out of the vehicle in time. No cars were passing under the overpass at the time of the collapse.

