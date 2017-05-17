Berlin

Italy left alone on migrant relocation - Merkel (3)

'Very deplorable' for EU says German chancellor

Italy left alone on migrant relocation - Merkel (3)

Berlin, May 17 - Italy has been left "very alone" on the issue of migrant relocation, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday. Speaking at the Labour 20 meeting of the G20, she said "Germany has pledged to take in 500 refugees every month, we're trying to do our bit." She said thousands of refugees were reaching Italian shores every day, "for the EU it is very deplorable that we do not have a joint system of redistribution and that Italy is left very alone with this issue". Merkel also said more should be done to help Italy on migrant repatriations. "We must help Italy also to make sure that the refugees who are not entitled to stay may return to their countries of origin", she said. Merkel added that conditions in migrant camps in Libya were "frightful". Frontex said Tuesday that 37,200 migrants arrived in Italy through the Central Mediterranean route in the first four months of 2017, up 33% with respect to the same period last year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

di Rocco Gentile

Violenza sessuale su dottoressa guardia medica, arrestato

Violenza sessuale su dottoressa guardia medica, arrestato

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33