Jolly Nero captain gets 10 yrs for 2013 Genoa disaster (3)

Rome, May 17 - The former captain of the Jolly Nero cargo ship, Roberto Paoloni, got 10 years and four months in jail Wednesday for the May 2013 Genoa port control tower disaster that killed nine people and injured four. Genoa port pilot Antonio Anfossi got four years and two months, first officer Lorenzo Repetto eight years and six months, and chief engineer Franco Giammoro seven years. They were found guilty of multiple culpable homicide, causing a building collapse and attacking transport security. Prosecutors had requested 20 years and seven months for Paoloni. The container ship crashed into the control tower and sent it tumbling down on May 7, 2013. Victims' relatives pursued Paoloni from court, shouting "killers, killers, you killed nine people, it's not over".