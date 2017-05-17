Italian prosecutor leaves Cairo after visit on Regeni case

Cairo
17/05/2017
Cairo, may 17 - Rome prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco on Wednesday reportedly left Cairo after a two-day visit to look into the Giulio Regeni murder case, reported an airport source in the Egyptian capital. The source went on to say that "there were meetings between Egyptian Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek and Egyptian officials on the latest developments in the inquiry into the case of the scholar" from Italy's Friuli region whose body was found just outside of Cairo last year with signs of severe torture. The meetings, the source continued, were held "in the interest of both parties, in the attempt to get past this issue for the sake of relations between the two countries".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli
di Rocco Gentile
Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online