Italian prosecutor leaves Cairo after visit on Regeni case

Cairo, may 17 - Rome prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco on Wednesday reportedly left Cairo after a two-day visit to look into the Giulio Regeni murder case, reported an airport source in the Egyptian capital. The source went on to say that "there were meetings between Egyptian Prosecutor General Nabil Sadek and Egyptian officials on the latest developments in the inquiry into the case of the scholar" from Italy's Friuli region whose body was found just outside of Cairo last year with signs of severe torture. The meetings, the source continued, were held "in the interest of both parties, in the attempt to get past this issue for the sake of relations between the two countries".