Cinema: Bellucci to open Cannes Film Festival

Cannes, May 17 - Monica Bellucci will tonight open the 70th Cannes Film Festival amid tight security on the Croisette. It is the second time in her career she has been mistress of ceremonies but the 52-year-old Tuscan-born actress confesses to slight jitters this time. "I said, 'Oh my God: big responsibility,' when I was asked to do it" says Bellucci, saying a lot is expected of this anniversary event. Bellucci, who also stars in the Twin Peaks reboot that premieres here, will be returning to host the closing ceremony on May 28. The opening ceremony will also feature, as usual, the jury led this year by Pedro Almodovar and including Paolo Sorrentino. It will be followed by the opening film, 'Les Fantomes d'Ismael' by Arnaud Desplechin with Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Gainsbourg.