Italy passes cyberbullying law (2)

Rome, May 17 - Italy on Wednesday passed a law raising penalties and upping the fight against cyberbullying after a spate of cases including two young women who committed suicide after falling victim to cyberbullies. One, Carolina Picchio, became Italy's first victim of cyberbullying when she killed herself in 2013 over footage of her being gang raped. Another, Tiziana Cantone, took her own life last year after failing to get pornographic images removed from social media. The bill was definitively approved by the Lower House by 432 votes to nil with one abstention. House Speaker Laura Boldrini said "we dedicate the law to Carolina and all the other victims". Meanwhile the postal police's campaign against cyberbullying made a stop at Rome city hall where Mayor Virginia Raggi honoured the police trying to stamp out the phenomenon and one of the postergirls of the campaign, Paralympic fencing gold medallist Bebe Vio. The campaign has got also top honours from the EU.