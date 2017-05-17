EC opens infringement procedure over FCA emissions (2)

Brussels

Rome referred to ECJ over motorway concession

Brussels, May 17 - The European Commission said Wednesday that it has launched an infringement procedure against Italy over the emission control strategies employed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). The case regards use of defeat devices, which can lead to higher NOx emissions outside the test cycle. The Commission said Italy had to respond to concerns FCA had not justified the technical necessity - and thus the legality - of a device used, and had to clarify whether it has failed to adopt corrective measures and impose penalties on the car manufacturer. "Italy now has two months to respond to the arguments put forward by the Commission; otherwise, the Commission may decide to send a reasoned opinion," the EU executive said. The European Commission also said Wednesday that it has decided to refer Italy to the Court of Justice of the EU for breaching European law over a motorway concession contract. The case concerns an 18-year-long extension of a concession contract to the Società Autostrada Tirrenica company, which is in charge of building and managing the Civitavecchia-Livorno A12 motorway. The EC said Italy had failed to fulfil its obligations under EU public procurement rules, as the contract was extended without a prior call for tenders.

