Teen gang gaybashing on the rise says LGBT group

Rome, May 17 - Gaybashing by teen gangs and other forms of verbal and physical aggression against gays has almost doubled over the last year, LGBT group Arcigay said Wednesday. Noting that there were 196 cases of homophobia and transphobia since May 2016, Arcigay chief Gabriele Piazzoni said the number "deserves thought and a search for the right response". Wednesday was the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.