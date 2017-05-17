Italy passes cyberbullying law

Rome
17/05/2017
Rome, May 17 - Italy on Wednesday passed a law raising penalties and upping the fight against cyberbullying after a spate of cases including a young woman who committed suicide after failing to get pornographic images removed from social media. The bill was definitively approved by the House by 432 votes to nil with one abstention, after a debate in which Tiziana Cantone as frequently referenced. Meanwhile the postal police's campaign against cyberbullying made a stop at Rome city hall where Mayor Virginia Raggi honoured the police trying to stamp out the phenomenon and one of the postergirls of the campaign, Paralympic fencing gold medallist Bebe Vio. The campaign has got also top honours from the EU.
