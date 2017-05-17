We'll keep cutting taxes says Padoan

Rome
17/05/2017
Rome, May 17 - The government will continue to cut taxes, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday. Noting that fiscal reforms "free up resources to lower the tax burden", Padoan said the government would assess the results of reforms and if they were seen not be working as planned "we'll go back to the drawing board". Fiscal reform must be a product of dialogue between the State, citizens and business, he said.
