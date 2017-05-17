Rome

We'll keep cutting taxes says Padoan

Back to drawing board if reforms don't work

We'll keep cutting taxes says Padoan

Rome, May 17 - The government will continue to cut taxes, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Wednesday. Noting that fiscal reforms "free up resources to lower the tax burden", Padoan said the government would assess the results of reforms and if they were seen not be working as planned "we'll go back to the drawing board". Fiscal reform must be a product of dialogue between the State, citizens and business, he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

di Rocco Gentile

Violenza sessuale su dottoressa guardia medica, arrestato

Violenza sessuale su dottoressa guardia medica, arrestato

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33