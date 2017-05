Authentic bonds not broken by death - pope

Vatican City, May 17 - The "most authentic" bonds are not broken by death, Pope Francis said Wednesday. "There are those who continue to love those who are not there any more," he said at his general audience. Francis also described Jesus as a "dreamer" who did not "adapt to the world" and said that Mary Magdalene "understands only when Jesus calls her by name". The pope saluted a group of Italian pilgrims including survivors of the Rigopiano Hotel avalanche disaster in Abruzzo.