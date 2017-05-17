Rome

Fresh attack on Rome gardens vehicles (2)

Rome, May 17 - Unknown vandals made a fresh attack on vehicles used by Rome's gardens services Wednesday, city environment committee chair Danele Diaco said. In a few weeks, he said after the attack in Villa Lazzaroni, there had now been "numerous episodes of damage to the Rome council gardens services vehicles". Diaco noted that one of the branches of the sprawling Capital Mafia probe concerned the infiltration of the gardens services by a criminal organisation led by former rightist militant and gangster Massimo Carminati and former leftwing cooperatives chief Salvatore Buzzi. In less than a month, sources said, there have been eight attacks on offices and vehicles of the gardens services, causing an estimated 30,000 euros' worth of damage. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said the city council would file a formal complaint to police because there "seems to be a guiding hand behind these attacks".

