Rome

Senate approves bill on torture (2)

Legislation now returns to the Lower House after amendments

Senate approves bill on torture (2)

Rome, May 17 - The Senate on Wednesday approved a controversial bill introducing the crime of torture with 195 votes in favour, 8 against and 34 abstentions. The bill was amended with respect to the version approved by the Lower House in April 2015 and must now return there for fresh approval. Before the vote, Luigi Manconi, President of the Senate Human Rights Committee and the bill's first signatory, said he would not take part in protest at the way his original draft had been "turned upside down". "On the first day of the current parliament, March 15, 2013, I presented a bill on torture. Over the following years the text, which followed the deep spirit that animated the Conventions and international treaties on this subject, has been turned upside down," he said. Italy is required to introduce the crime of torture under the terms of the 1984 UN Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment, which was ratified by the Italian parliament in 1988.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

di Rocco Gentile

Violenza sessuale su dottoressa guardia medica, arrestato

Violenza sessuale su dottoressa guardia medica, arrestato

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33