Senate approves bill on torture

Rome, May 17 - The Senate on Wednesday approved a controversial bill introducing the crime of torture with 195 votes in favour, 8 against and 34 abstentions. The bill was amended with respect to the version approved by the Lower House in April 2015 and must now return there for fresh approval. Before the vote, Luigi Manconi, President of the Senate Human Rights Committee and the bill's first signatory, said he would not take part in protest at the way his original draft had been "turned upside down".