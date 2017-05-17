Senate approves bill on torture

Rome
17/05/2017
Rome, May 17 - The Senate on Wednesday approved a controversial bill introducing the crime of torture with 195 votes in favour, 8 against and 34 abstentions. The bill was amended with respect to the version approved by the Lower House in April 2015 and must now return there for fresh approval. Before the vote, Luigi Manconi, President of the Senate Human Rights Committee and the bill's first signatory, said he would not take part in protest at the way his original draft had been "turned upside down".
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli
di Rocco Gentile
Investita una donna di 62 anni, muore la sua adorata cagnetta
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online