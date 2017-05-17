Rome

ISTAT's Alleva says recovery insufficient

Rome, May 17 - ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva said Wednesday that Italy's economic recovery was not yet strong enough to benefit the weakest sections of society as he presented the statistics agency's annual report to parliament. "Due to the insufficient intensity of economic growth, the recovery is struggling to have the same positive effects on the whole population," Alleva said. "Italy has consolidated the recovery process that started in 2015... in the current phase, the process of growth is still struggling to fully express itself".

