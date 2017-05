Italy country of office workers, pensioners - ISTAT

Rome, May 17 - Statistics agency ISTAT has drafted a new socio-economic map of Italy in its annual report, dividing the country into nine groups, not just on the basis of profession, but also according to income, educational qualifications and citizenship. The two most numerous groups are office-worker families, with 4.6 households for a total of 12.2 people, who belong to the prosperous segment; and the families of retired manual workers, 5.8 million households for over 10.5 million people, who are in the average income segment.