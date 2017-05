Italy has 3.6 million jobless households - ISTAT

Rome, May 17 - Italy had around 3.59 million jobless households in 2016 - those in which no member is in employment or draws a work pension, ISTAT said in its annual report on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said the jobless households accounted for 13.9% of the total, although this went up to 22.2% in Italy's less prosperous southern regions. The number of jobless households in 2008 was 3.172 million - 13.2 of the total.