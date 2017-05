Aging Italy has highest proportion of over-65s in EU

Rome, May 17 - The Italian population continues to age and on January 1 this year the proportion of people aged 65 or over was 22%, the highest in the EU and "one of the highest levels of aging in the world," ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics said Italy had overtaken Germany in this regard and has 13.5 million people aged 65 or more. The number of people aged 80 or over amounts to 4.1 million.