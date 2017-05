Exports up 14.5% in March, biggest rise since 2011 (2)

Rome, May 17 - Italian exports increased by 14.5% in March with respect to the same month in 2016, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said exports were up 14.1% for EU countries and by 15.1% for non EU countries. March exports were also up, by 4%, with respect to February. The agency said imports were flat in March compared to February, but were up 16.3% compared to the same month last year. Italy's trade balance in March amounted to +5.4 billion Euros - +1,250 million Euros for EU area and +4,168 million Euros for non EU countries - ISTAT said.