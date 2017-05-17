Tennis: Fognini ousts world no 1 Murray in Rome

Rome
17/05/2017
Rome, May 17 - Fabio Fognini gave the home crowd a night to remember when he knocked world number one Andy Murray out of the ATP tournament in Rome 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday. The Italian looked in control throughout thanks to some remarkable groundstrokes and drop shots. "I'm just not playing well, and I don't think it's to do with my ranking," said Murray, who was the defending champion. "The last couple of weeks have been tough and I haven't played well. "I'm just not playing good tennis, and I need to try and work out how to turn that around".
