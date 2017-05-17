Rome

Tennis: Fognini ousts world no 1 Murray in Rome

Italian delights home crowd with 6-2, 6-4 win

Tennis: Fognini ousts world no 1 Murray in Rome

Rome, May 17 - Fabio Fognini gave the home crowd a night to remember when he knocked world number one Andy Murray out of the ATP tournament in Rome 6-2, 6-4 on Tuesday. The Italian looked in control throughout thanks to some remarkable groundstrokes and drop shots. "I'm just not playing well, and I don't think it's to do with my ranking," said Murray, who was the defending champion. "The last couple of weeks have been tough and I haven't played well. "I'm just not playing good tennis, and I need to try and work out how to turn that around".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Violenza sessuale su dottoressa guardia medica, arrestato

Violenza sessuale su dottoressa guardia medica, arrestato

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

Squalo spiaggiato partorisce 54 cuccioli

di Rocco Gentile

L’agguato a Giuseppe Antoci, 14 avvisi di garanzia

L’agguato a Giuseppe Antoci, 14 avvisi di garanzia

di Giuseppe Romeo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33