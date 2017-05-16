Rome Mayor Raggi wants cable railway by end of term

Rome, May 16 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Tuesday that her administration was aiming to complete the construction of a new cable railway on the west of the capital by the end of its term. "I'd like to see the Casalotti-Battistini funicular realized during our term," she said as she presented the project at the city's XIII borough. The presentation was briefly interrupted due to protests by supporters of the CasaPound rightwing group, who called Raggi a buffoon and called on her to quit. The mayor was escorted out of the room and continued when order was restored.