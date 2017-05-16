Rome

Rome Mayor Raggi wants cable railway by end of term

Press conference interrupted by rightwing group CasaPound

Rome Mayor Raggi wants cable railway by end of term

Rome, May 16 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Tuesday that her administration was aiming to complete the construction of a new cable railway on the west of the capital by the end of its term. "I'd like to see the Casalotti-Battistini funicular realized during our term," she said as she presented the project at the city's XIII borough. The presentation was briefly interrupted due to protests by supporters of the CasaPound rightwing group, who called Raggi a buffoon and called on her to quit. The mayor was escorted out of the room and continued when order was restored.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

Operazione Jonny, i nomi di tutti i fermati

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

'Ndrangheta: smantellata la cosca Arena, 68 fermi

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

"Sculli era una seria minaccia per Fabrizio Corona"

Operazione "Jonny", il video

Operazione "Jonny", il video

Tra i fermati anche il parroco di Isola Capo Rizzuto

Tra i fermati anche il parroco di Isola Capo Rizzuto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33