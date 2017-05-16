Commission issues ultimatum on migrant relocations (2)

Brussels
16/05/2017
Brussels, May 16 - The European Commission on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to member States not respecting their commitments on agreements for the relocation of a total of 160,000 asylum seekers from Italy and Greece. It called on "States that have not relocated anyone, or that have not pledged for Italy and Greece for almost a year, to start doing so immediately and within the next month". It warned the EC could open infringement procedures if no action is taken within the next month. A statement said that Hungary, Poland and Austria have not relocated a single person, breaching their legal obligations and the commitments taken towards Greece and Italy. The Czech Republic has not been active in the scheme for almost a year, it said.
