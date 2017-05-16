Defence committee says no to NGO 'migrant corridor'

Rome, May 16 - The Senate defence committee said Tuesday that it has approved a report with new guidelines on the rescues of asylum seekers in the Mediterranean. The report, approved unanimously, said that "the creation of humanitarian corridors" managed by NGOs must not be allowed, said Nicola Latorre, the president of the committee. It also states that NGOs conducting sea rescues must be certified and their activities at sea must be coordinated by the Italian Coast Guard.