Defence committee says no to NGO 'migrant corridor'

Rome
16/05/2017
Rome, May 16 - The Senate defence committee said Tuesday that it has approved a report with new guidelines on the rescues of asylum seekers in the Mediterranean. The report, approved unanimously, said that "the creation of humanitarian corridors" managed by NGOs must not be allowed, said Nicola Latorre, the president of the committee. It also states that NGOs conducting sea rescues must be certified and their activities at sea must be coordinated by the Italian Coast Guard.
Le altre notizie
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online