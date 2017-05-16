Commission issues ultimatum on migrant relocations

Brussels
16/05/2017
Brussels, May 16 - The European Commission on Tuesday issued an ultimatum to member States not respecting their commitments on an agreement for the relocation of asylum seekers from Italy and Greece. It called on "States that have not relocated anyone, or that have not pledged for Italy and Greece for almost a year, to start doing so immediately and within the next month". It warned the EC could open infringement procedures if no action is taken within the next month.
